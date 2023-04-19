Dartmouth Football Coach Buddy Teevens Leg Amputated ... After Cycling Accident

Buddy Teevens injuries were so severe following a "serious" biking accident a few weeks back, his leg was amputated and his spinal cord injured, his wife announced this week.

"As Buddy navigates through the healing of his injuries, he is experiencing many positive improvements. Unfortunately, as a result of the accident, Buddy's right leg was amputated due to the severity of the injury," the longtime coach's wife Kirsten announced through the Ivy League university.

She added ... "He is alert and communicating with us and ready for transfer to a premier rehab facility to continue healing. Spinal cord injuries are challenging, and if anybody is up for the challenge, it is Buddy."

66-year-old Teevens was struck by a car in Florida around 8:40 PM on March 21 as he was cycling home from a restaurant. Police said Buddy was crossing a highway when the accident occurred. He was rushed to a local hospital in "critical" condition.

Teevens is a legend at Dartmouth. He played quarterback for the school from 1976 to 1978. In his last season, he was an honorable mention All-American.

After hanging up his pads, Buddy picked up the whistle ... coaching Dartmouth during two different stints, as he spent over 30 years as a Division 1 coach. The first stretch at Dartmouth was between 1987 and 1991.

Teevens then spent time at Tulane and Stanford, before returning to the Hanover, New Hampshire university in 2005. Buddy's been the coach since. He's a Dartmouth institution.

Buddy has two grown children with Kirsten ... and his family thanked everyone who's sent thoughts and prayers.