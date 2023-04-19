Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Man Freaks Out On Southwest Flight Over Crying Baby, Meltdown Caught On Video

Southwest Freak-Out Man Goes Berserk Over Screaming Baby ... 'F*** You & Shut Up!'

4/19/2023 7:38 AM PT
SOUTHWEST SCREAM-OFF
Tik Tok/@mjgrabowski

Passengers on a Southwest flight were annoyed by constant screams on board ... but not just from a baby, these were from a grown-ass adult throwing a tantrum over a crying child, swearing up a storm as they were stuck in the air!!!

We've all been a little annoyed with the crying baby thing, but this dude took it to a whole other level -- the freak-out was caught on camera as he loudly groused he paid for a comfortable flight and got this instead.

Tik Tok/@mjgrabowski

He says lots of wild stuff in the clip -- screaming at the top of his lungs, asking if the baby paid more for crying privileges. The flight attendants try pointing out he's yelling in the cabin, and the man responds "So is the baby!"

The attendant hits him back with the perfect response ... "You're a man!"

Tik Tok/@mjgrabowski

It doesn't end once the flight lands, BTW -- because he was greeted by cops at the airport and seemingly escorted out.

Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 9
Launch Gallery
Guess Who These Cute Kids turned Into! Launch Gallery
Getty/Instagram

We've reached out to Southwest for comment ... so far, no word back.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later