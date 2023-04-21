David Wright Surprises, Hugs Bartender Wearing Mets Great's Jersey

Play video content New York Mets

A San Francisco bartender wearing a David Wright jersey was in for a huge surprise on Thursday ... 'cause she came face-to-face with her favorite New York Mets star -- and the moment was pretty awesome!!

TMZ Sports has learned -- the interaction went down at Local Tap on 3rd and Brannan in SF ... after David's friends noticed Kyl Goodman wearing the black #5 threads behind the bar.

Goodman -- a native New Yorker and longtime Mets fan -- says Wright's friends told her the Mets great was right down the street and they would arrange for her to meet him ... but she didn't think they were actually being serious.

Sure enough, Wright popped up at Local Tap shortly after ... and the two were all smiles as they hugged one another!!

"I thought you guys were f***ing with me," Kyl told Wright's friends in the video.

Wright -- selected by the Mets in the first round of the 2001 MLB draft -- played 14 seasons in the Big Apple ... and was a fan-favorite while playing third baseman for the organization.

The 40-year-old was a 7-time All-Star, 2-time Gold Glove winner, back-to-back Silver Slugger winner ... and finished his career with 242 home runs.

Wright retired from MLB in 2018 ... but he's still clearly just as popular even in retirement.