David Wright Says He Won't Replace Mickey Callaway As Mets Manager

Sorry, Mets fans ... David Wright will NOT be the next manager in NY -- so says the Mets legend himself, who tells TMZ Sports being a coach is something he has NO interest in!!!

"Zero chance," Wright says.

Of course, the Mets have had a rough year -- they're 49-55 and 12.5 games out of 1st in the NL East -- and many in New York are calling for Mickey Callaway's head.

And, with former players likes Rocco Baldelli, Alex Cora, Aaron Boone and Craig Counsell crushing it as new MLB managers -- people want Wright to be the new guy in NY.

But, the ex-Mets captain tells us that just ain't happenin' ... saying when we got him in NYC on Thursday, "That's a tough job."

Wright -- who, by the way, was SUPER nice to Mets fans outside the team's hotel -- said there's also no chance of him being a hitting coach down the road too.

David's currently got a front office role with the Mets ... and seems he's just fine doing that right now.

We also talked to Wright about the odds of Pete Alonso becoming the next Mets captain ... and we had to get his opinion on the MLB possibly juicing baseballs.