Dwight Gooden Arrested for DUI After Driving Wrong Way In NJ

It's getting worse for Dwight Gooden ... the MLB legend was arrested for DUI in New Jersey on Monday night after cops say he was driving the wrong way down a 1-way street.

The 54-year-old former Mets pitcher was pulled over around 11:10 PM in Newark, according to the NY Post ... which reports Gooden was a "mess" during the stop.

Gooden was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment -- though it's unclear how he's doing now.

The arrest comes just weeks after Doc was busted for cocaine possession in Jersey. As we previously reported, cops say they found two baggies of coke during a traffic stop on June 7.

At the time, Doc's attorney told us the former baseball star was taking the matter seriously.

Gooden was charged with 3rd-degree possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and being under the influence in that case.

Monday's arrest is the latest in a sad string of drug and alcohol related incidents for Gooden ... he tested positive for coke back in 1987, months after he won the World Series with the Mets.

Then, in 1995 ... MLB suspended Gooden for the entire season for failing another drug test.

In 2006, Gooden did an 8-month stint in jail after showing up to a probation hearing high on cocaine.

In 2010, Gooden crashed his car in Jersey while under the influence of drugs -- he was driving his 5-year-old son to school at the time of the crash.