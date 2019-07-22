Yankees' Cameron Maybin Cuts Deal To Close DUI Case ... Ahead Of IL Return

Exclusive Getty

NY Yankees stud Cameron Maybin will make his return from the injured list without his DUI case looming over his head ... TMZ Sports has learned the OF just cut a deal to close the case.

Maybin was arrested back on March 1 in Scottsdale during spring training with the SF Giants after cops pulled him over for drunk driving at around 2:25 AM.

Maybin bombed field sobriety tests ... ultimately blowing a .127.

In police footage of the arrest, obtained by TMZ Sports, you can see Cameron crying and apologizing for the incident.

Maybin -- who was cut by the Giants shortly after the arrest -- was eventually hit with several charges, including DUI, speeding and unsafe lane change.

He faced up to a year behind bars if he was convicted.

But, court records show Maybin cut a deal with prosecutors this month ... and in exchange for a guilty plea on one of his DUI counts -- officials dismissed the rest of the charges against the MLB player.

Unclear what Maybin's punishment will be for the guilty plea ... we're working on it.

It's good news for Maybin -- he's been a stud since landing with the Yankees back in April, and he's expected to be a key contributor for the team when he returns from the injured list soon.