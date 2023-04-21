Sofia Richie and Fiancé Kick Off Wedding Weekend with Reception in France

Sofia Richie is going all out for her wedding to Elliot Grainge ... kicking off the weekend with a lavish celebration to welcome all their friends who've flown to France for the event.

Lionel Richie's youngest was hand-in-hand Friday with her fiancé, and the couple couldn't look happier to tie the knot.

Sofia had a white long gown while Elliot was suited and booted for the occasion -- and while they're looking the part, this is not the wedding ... just a welcoming reception.

For the most part, the love birds remained side-by-side during the event, smiling broadly as they walked around greeting everyone.

It's fair to say that this is the moment Sofia's been waiting for -- she's been sharing her excitement with posts documenting her makeup and outfit choices.

Sofia announced her engagement to the music executive in April of 2022, after going IG official a year prior. They'd known each other for years, though ... Lionel was reportedly good pals with Elliot's dad, Sir Lucian Grainge and they'd collaborated on music projects.