Bob Dylan Iconic Harmonica Selling for $45K

Bob Dylan's harmonica, which he played during his legendary Town Hall performance, is now up for grabs ... thanks to Peter McKenzie, who was gifted the unique piece of history.

The folks at Moments In Time are selling one of the harmonicas Bob played during his 1963 concert at Town Hall in NYC, and it's going for a nice chunk of change -- $45K!

The performance was the first big concert of Dylan's career. The venue sat 1,500 fans, and it helped launch his illustrious career.

The instrument was one of two harmonicas gifted to Peter, days after Dylan's performance as he visited the McKenzie family home. BD even wrote the title of the song he played on the front of the box.

Peter talks all about the day he was bestowed the special gift in his book "BOB DYLAN On A Couch & Fifty Cents A Day" and now he's sharing it with a lucky buyer ... with deep pockets, of course.