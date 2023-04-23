Coachella Weekend 2 Features Big Names, Bigger Surprises

Coachella is entering its final day, until the festival's return to the desert next year, and Saturday night delivered some of the biggest acts in music and some fun surprises, too.

BLACKPINK took the main stage once again as headliner, putting together a show with plenty of special effects while all 4 members looked and sounded incredible.

Earlier on in the day, Rosalía was also on the main stage, her performance has been one of the festival's most talked about for all the right reasons ... and she didn't disappoint with round 2.

Kid Laroi, Labrinth -- with special guest Zendaya -- and 070 Shake were just some of the tons of other artists to grace the festival's various other stages.

Fans also went wild when Sia joined Labrinth for their song "Thunderclouds."

Play video content TMZ.com