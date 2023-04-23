Frank Ocean's Coachella Ice Rink Before It Was Scrapped

Oh, What Could Have Been

Frank Ocean's Coachella performance was originally set to feature an ice rink ... and while those plans were ultimately scrapped, TMZ has the first look at what could have been.

We obtained photos and videos of Frank's ice rink, which was set up about 50 yards from the main stage before he pulled the plug on the elaborate performance.

Play video content TMZ.com

The images are from ice rink rehearsals on the Tuesday before Coachella Weekend 1 ... and folks who were there say security around the rink was very tight, with Frank not wanting anything about the frozen set to be spoiled beforehand.

It looks pretty cool ... and it may turn out to be one of the biggest "what ifs" in Coachella history ... because the ice rink didn't get worked into Frank's Sunday headlining set.

TMZ broke the story ... Frank hurt his ankle on festival grounds leading up to his show, causing some last-minute set changes, including putting the ice rink on ice.

Sources close to production tell TMZ ... ice skaters who had rehearsed for Frank's performance found out 3 hours before he was set to take the stage Sunday the rink plans were being scrapped.

Play video content TMZ.com

Frank ended up performing without the ice rink, showing up an hour late and delivering what many festivalgoers felt was a lackluster performance.

TMZ broke the story ... Frank dropped out as a Weekend 2 headliner Wednesday, citing a fractured leg and sprained ankle.

We're told the ice skaters got an email Thursday informing them they would not be performing Weekend 2. They will only be paid for a month's worth of rehearsals, plus the Weekend 1 rehearsal and performance.

It's interesting ... sources say Frank was super nice, hands on and amazing to work with during the first half of the monthlong rehearsals leading up to Coachella, but about halfway through everything changed and Frank became very reserved and would just sit in the corner and not interact with the performers.