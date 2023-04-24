Ime Udoka Hired As Houston Rockets Head Coach 7 Months After Scandal

Ime Udoka is back in the NBA ... hired as the Houston Rockets new head coach just months after the Celtics cut ties with the talented coach over an inappropriate relationship with an employee of the organization.

On Monday, the 45-year-old reached a deal to become the new head man in Houston, two weeks after Houston declined to pick up Stephen Silas' option.

Most people agree Ime is a fantastic coach -- he most recently led the Celtics to the 2022 NBA Finals.

However, in September 2022, Udoka was suspended for the whole season after it was revealed he had a "consensual intimate relationship" with a female staffer, violating Boston's team policies.

The team eventually cut ties with Udoka entirely, naming Joe Mazzulla their permanent head coach.

Details on the relationship with the staffer weren't made public. Udoka's fiancee, actress Nia Long, broke off their engagement after the affair came to light.

NBA legend Magic Johnson weighed in on the hire ... a move they nailed, if you ask Earvin.

"Houston is getting a championship-caliber coach," Johnson tweeted.