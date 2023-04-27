Canadian Actor Saint Von Colucci Did Not Die From 12 Plastic Surgeries

Turns out the death of Canadian actor Saint Von Colucci as a result of a dozen cosmetic surgeries was one big hoax ... in fact, Von Colucci may not have even been a real person.

The Daily Mail, reported Saint died Sunday morning at a South Korean hospital due to complications from the surgeries that cost him $220,000. TMZ followed suit and posted the story.

The Mail quoted someone purporting to be a publicist for Saint, who supposedly went under the knife 12 separate times so he could play BTS boy band star, Jimin, in an upcoming Korean TV drama, "Pretty Lies."

The source told the outlet Saint's surgeries included jaw implants, a nose job, a face-lift, lip reduction, an eyebrow lift and an eye lift.