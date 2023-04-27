Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' Facebook Show Canceled

Jada Pinkett Smith's breakout hit on Facebook, "Red Table Talk," has come to an end ... getting canceled by the social media giant.

Deadline was first to report Facebook's parent company, Meta, is shutting down their FB Watch originals, which includes the Daytime Emmy-winning talk show hosted by Jada ... featuring her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne “Gammy” Banfield-Norris.

"Red Table Talk" became hugely popular since it first launched in 2018, streaming 129 episodes over 5 seasons. The show also netted about 11 million followers on social media.

Jada also used the platform to address the moment her husband infamously slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

In addition to "Red Table Talk," Steve Harvey's talk show “STEVE on Watch” is also getting canceled.