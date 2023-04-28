James Corden Says Goodbye to 'Late Late Show,' Harry Styles Talks One Direction

Play video content CBS

James Corden's run on the 'Late Late Show' has officially come to an end, after a week of special moments and tributes to the show's 8-year run on CBS.

An emotional Corden teared up Thursday night as he signed off for the final time from behind a piano, a fitting end as music was such an integral part of his show for so many years -- from "Carpool Karaoke" to surprise musical guests.

Speaking of surprise guests -- President Biden made an appearance on the show with a special message to the host congratulating him on an incredible run.

Will Ferrell was there too, providing some hilarious comedic relief when he took a sledgehammer to Corden's desk ... smashing it to pieces as James and Harry Styles looked on from only feet away.

Ferrell and Styles also played the show's last round of the popular segment "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" -- with foods like bull penis and salmon, clam juice and wasabi.

As for Styles, One Direction fans were likely glad to hear him talk a bit about his former boy band during the segment. When asked about a possible reunion, Styles told the host, "I think I would never say never to that. If there was a time when we wanted to do it, I don’t see why we wouldn’t.”

First released earlier this week, James also played his final "Carpool Karaoke" segment with Adele.