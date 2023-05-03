Canadian Man from Dildo Spots Penis-Shaped Iceberg in Open Waters

A Canadian photog saw something that was, quite literally, rock hard out in the wild -- which had no problem standing up to the cold, frigid weather ... despite conventional wisdom.

Of course, we're talking about icebergs -- specifically, one a dude named Ken Pretty recently spotted with his drone off the coast of Harbour Grace in Newfoundland ... which was undoubtedly shaped like an erect penis. Indeed, the pics speak for themselves here, folks.

Take a look for yourself ... you can see the giant phallic formation hanging out, seemingly broken off from an even larger glacier that's floating in the ice water right next to it.

BTW, it's not just the upright part catching people's eye -- there's spare parts at the bottom that bring this scene into clearer view -- the whole package, if you will. The strangest part, though, is that Pretty hails from an even more telling place ... the town of Dildo!

It's almost as if he was destined to find this thing and tell the others about it, which he did.

KP told the Guardian, "Looking from the land, it wasn’t quite clear. But, once I got the drone out there, it was unreal how much it looked like – well, you know…" He went on to say people who saw it online afterward thought it was fake -- but he insists it's the real McCoy.