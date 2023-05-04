Trinity Fatu, fka WWE's Naomi, Talks Impact Wrestling Debut, Eyes Broadway Role

Play video content TMZSports.com

Trinity Fatu -- formerly known as Naomi in WWE -- is officially making her return to the wrestling ring, but the squared circle isn't the end goal ... 'cause the wrestling superstar wants to act on stage in a Broadway play!

"Before I became a wrestler," Trinity told TMZ Sports' Mojo Muhtadi, "My dream was to be on Broadway. I love theatre. To dance since I was 8 years old. I sing. That was always an aspiration and dream of mine."

Fatu says along the way, she fell in love with wrestling ... and being the superstar she is, it dominated her life.

"Once you get the wrestling bug, it kind of takes over your whole everything, and that's what happened. So, literally, the last 13 years has been all about wrestling and I kind of got away from it, but it's always been in the back of my mind as something, if I ever had the opportunity, I'd do it."

Trinity says now that she's in a different place (no longer with WWE), she again focusing on making her ultimate dream a reality.

"Now that I am where I am in my life, I've definitely been pursuing it. Going to New York as much as I can, taking dance classes, taking acting classes, and just really trying to learn more about the craft. Broadway, Off-Broadway, I just want to be in it."

But, that doesn't mean the pro wrestling star is giving up on kicking ass in the ring. In fact, Trinity will make her highly-anticipated return with Impact Wrestling on Thursday.

Naturally, her best friend Mercedes Moné -- who was just over in Japan competing for New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) -- traveled back to the United States to support her.

Remember, Trinity and Moné were suspended indefinitely after they walked out of "Monday Night Raw" last May and were stripped of their women's tag team titles, effectively ending their WWE careers.

Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely. There will be a future tournament to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. pic.twitter.com/8xhJe0l5bV — WWE (@WWE) May 21, 2022 @WWE

The Impact match airs tonight, but was already taped ... and the 35-year-old former 2x-Smackdown Women's Champion admitted she felt pressure in her debut match, especially after Tamina and CM Punk surprised her at the show.

However, their support gave her the confidence to overcome her fears after the long layoff.

"It was everything," Trinity said.

"It gave me that extra boost I needed to follow through and really do it. I was so scared. Mercedes being there. She was there with me the entire weekend. Helping me pick out my outfits."

Trinity's back in the ring, and hopefully, will grace a Broadway stage sometime soon!