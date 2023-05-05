Florida Panthers' Josh Mahura Takes Puck To Face, Leaks Blood All Over Ice

Florida Panthers defenseman Josh Mahura took a puck square to the face, turning his mug into a bloody mess, and forcing him out of a critical playoff game ... for 10 minutes.

Hockey. Players. Are. Crazy.

25-year-old Mahura suffered the scary injury with about 5:47 remaining in the 2nd period of the game between Josh's Panthers and the Maple Leafs ... when Toronto wing William Nylander sent a long-range shot just wide of the net, hitting Mahura in the area around his left temple.

He immediately dropped to the ground for an instant before getting up, blood streaming down his face, and skating to the locker room, as a trainer held a towel to JM's face.

Fans thought Mahura was done for the night ... but, not even close. Josh ended up returning with about 15 minutes left in the third period, ultimately missing about 10 to 11 minutes of gameplay.

The Panthers ended up winning the game, 3-2 ... and now lead the series 2 games to none.