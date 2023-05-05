Ralph Yarl Not Cleared to Return to School After Wrong House Shooting

Ralph Yarl, the boy who was shot in the head after ringing the wrong doorbell, is still dealing with health complications ... so much so, we're told he still hasn't been able to rejoin his pals at school.

Lee Merritt, attorney for the Yarl family, tells TMZ ... Ralph met with his doctor Monday to see if he had the green light to return to classes, but it was determined he's still not well enough to go back.

Ralph's been dealing with a traumatic brain injury after being shot by Andrew Lester -- and the part of his brain that deals with emotion and stress was damaged, so his doc didn't find it fitting to put him back in an environment requiring social interactions.

We're told Ralph's continuing to get his school assignments brought to him at home for the time being.

He also had an invite from Ahmaud Arbery's mom, Wanda, to join her at a 5K race for Ahmaud this weekend, but the Yarls didn't think it was a good idea for him to go to that ... for the same reasons his doctor said no to school.