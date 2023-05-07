Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Scheana Shay -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Scheana Shay Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

5/7/2023 12:20 AM PT
Getty

Scheana Shay's looks over the years are "Good As Gold!"

Here is a 28-year-old version of the reality television star shining in her go-to crop top in Hollywood back in 2013 (left). This was the same year she started her run on "Vanderpump Rules" in addition to releasing her song "Good As Gold!"

And, a decade later ... the birthday girl -- who turns 38 today -- recently hit a pre-Coachella party in Beverly Hills, wearing a lingerie-esque top. To say "Scheana Shay came to slay" would be an understatement!

With a new hubby and her precious little Summer, "It's all happening" for this golden girl, but the question is...

Scheana Shay...

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later