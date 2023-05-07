Scheana Shay -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Scheana Shay's looks over the years are "Good As Gold!"

Here is a 28-year-old version of the reality television star shining in her go-to crop top in Hollywood back in 2013 (left). This was the same year she started her run on "Vanderpump Rules" in addition to releasing her song "Good As Gold!"

And, a decade later ... the birthday girl -- who turns 38 today -- recently hit a pre-Coachella party in Beverly Hills, wearing a lingerie-esque top. To say "Scheana Shay came to slay" would be an understatement!

With a new hubby and her precious little Summer, "It's all happening" for this golden girl, but the question is...