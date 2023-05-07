Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!
5/7/2023 12:01 AM PT
Woven into this wavy woman is a comical actress who has been performing in front of audiences since the early 2000s. She interned for 'SNL' back in 2004, which would become a full circle moment after hosting the prestigious show earlier this year!
She spent a good amount of time filming in Sicily, Italy and it wouldn't have been a home run without catching a full-frontal glimpse of her costar Theo James! And, perhaps she made you chuckle during her days as the snarky April Ludgate, starring alongside none other than Amy Poehler.
Can you work around this altered image and guess the scrambled celebrity?