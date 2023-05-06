Stars In Flower Suits Who'd You Rather?! Hollywood Carnation Day!

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
5/6/2023 12:01 AM PT
Stars In Flower Suits For 'Hollywood Carnation Day' -- Who'd You Rather?!
With April Showers wrapped up, it's peak season to honor all the blossomed buds, so we've planted some of Hollywood's hottest stars ... side-by-side and decked out in floral swimwear. It's now up to you to crown your fave bloomin' babes for ... Hollywood Coronation Carnation Day!

Bow down to bombshells like Hailey vs. Halsey who both snapped a mirror selfie showcasing their flower power, but the scenery doesn't stop with these two ... There is a bountiful bunch of other beauties like Stassie vs. Tessa -- and a bunch more babes -- stepping up to take the throne in their flower print swimsuits.

So, without further ado ... step into our blooming palace of nature's finest floral 'suits and use your authority to cast your vote for Who'd You Rather?!

