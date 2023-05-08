Detroit TSA Worker Suspended After Video Shows Him Yanking Dog Around

Play video content

A Detroit TSA worker has been benched after a video of him yanking his dog around went viral ... and yeah, it's as bad as it sounds.

The unidentified canine handler can be seen walking back and forth at Detroit Metro Airport as people shuffle past him and his dog ... which he has on a tight leash, quite literally. This dude is doing what a lot of TSA people do in this situation with dogs on the job -- attempting to sniff out and detect drugs, explosives or anything else that shouldn't be at a federal facility.

Of course, the problem here is that the guy is jerking his partner around to the point it feels jarring and aggressive -- and you feel for the pup.

People saw this clip and were outraged -- demanding the guy be taken to task and removed from his gig. Well, that's exactly what's happened ... however, he's not been fired, at least not yet. The airport's TSA brass says they're suspending him for now.