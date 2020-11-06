CEO Caught On Camera Abusing Dog Charged with Animal Neglect

Pet Abuse CEO Who Roughed Up Dog Charged With Animal Neglect

11/6/2020 12:50 AM PT
Exclusive AUGUST 2020
THE HORRIBLE ABUSE
SWNS

The dog owner who was caught on camera slapping around his dog has just been charged ... TMZ has learned.

The Santa Monica City Attorney's Office charged Jeffrey Previte, CEO of an environmental consulting firm in L.A., with 1 count of animal neglect ... a misdemeanor. If convicted, he faces up to 6 months in county jail and a maximum fine of $500.

As we reported ... Previte snapped on the dog, Bici, back in August in the hallway of his Santa Monica apartment building. The video was pretty damn disturbing ... showing Previte dragging, choking and slapping his poor dog after it started peeing.

Previte ultimately apologized for the incident and went as far as saying the pup would be getting a new home. As we first reported ... Previte said he truly regretted the way he attempted to discipline Bici. Previte fessed up to losing his temper and said he "took unreasonable and unjustifiable action."

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later