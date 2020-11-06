CEO Caught On Camera Abusing Dog Charged with Animal Neglect
11/6/2020 12:50 AM PT
The dog owner who was caught on camera slapping around his dog has just been charged ... TMZ has learned.
The Santa Monica City Attorney's Office charged Jeffrey Previte, CEO of an environmental consulting firm in L.A., with 1 count of animal neglect ... a misdemeanor. If convicted, he faces up to 6 months in county jail and a maximum fine of $500.
As we reported ... Previte snapped on the dog, Bici, back in August in the hallway of his Santa Monica apartment building. The video was pretty damn disturbing ... showing Previte dragging, choking and slapping his poor dog after it started peeing.
Previte ultimately apologized for the incident and went as far as saying the pup would be getting a new home. As we first reported ... Previte said he truly regretted the way he attempted to discipline Bici. Previte fessed up to losing his temper and said he "took unreasonable and unjustifiable action."
