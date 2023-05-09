Louisville Cardinals Coaching Legend Denny Crum Dead At 86

Denny Crum -- a two-time national championship-winning head coach for the University of Louisville basketball team -- has passed away, the school announced Tuesday.

He was 86 years old.

The Naismith Hall of Famer started his coaching career at UCLA after playing at both Los Angeles Pierce College and UCLA ... helping the Bruins win three titles as an assistant to John Wooden.

He went on to take the head coaching gig with Louisville in 1971 ... where he made 23 NCAA tournament appearances, including six Final Four berths.

Crum earned a 675-295 record before retiring in 2001 ... although he remained close to the program for years.

Current Cardinals head coach Kenny Payne released a statement on the news ... saying, "Today is a sad day for me personally, as well as the basketball world."

"My thoughts go through all the lessons that he taught, not just to me, but every player he ever came in contact with. Those lessons are still relevant today."

He added ... "We were so blessed to have him in our lives. He was a true treasure who gave so much to the university and the community. We must keep his memory alive. My prayers go out to his family and especially Susan."

Details surrounding Crum's passing were not released ... although he has been hospitalized twice over the years after suffering strokes.