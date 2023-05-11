Charge Your Apple Watch on the Go With This Smart Keychain

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Tired of your Apple Watch dying on you every time you extend your morning runs? It may be high time to invest in a portable charger for your trusty timepiece.

This smart keychain that also functions as a charger packs a microcomputer electronic system to wirelessly juice your touch-sensitive Apple Watch. The best part? It attaches to your keys for hassle-free charging.

This portable charger is designed to make powering up less annoying, too. With its strong magnetic absorption, your watch's magnet clings to the charger center securely to allow for uninterrupted refueling. In terms of power, it boasts a 950 mAh battery to accommodate just about any Apple Watch type. Four LED lights are also built-in to signify the charging status and let you know when you can use your watch again.

Grab the Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain for just $18.99 (reg. $49).