Huge Shark Attacks Fisherman On Kayak, Insane Video!

A fisherman in Hawaii just had a real-life "Jaws" moment ... after a massive shark attacked him while kayaking in the ocean, and the entire death-defying encounter was caught on video!

It all happened on Friday, May 12 ... Scott Haraguchi was out fishing near the Kualoa shore in Honolulu, Hawaii. After catching a fish, he forgot to turn off his GoPro ... and it's a good thing he did.

Just a few minutes later, everything seems normal until all of a sudden, a tiger shark attacked his kayak, biting the boat for about 2 seconds, as Haraguchi screamed in fear.

Thankfully, Scott was able to kick the shark off.

Haraguchi, of course, was freaked out, and went on to warn nearby fishermen ... telling KITV he initially thought it was a turtle.

"I heard a whooshing sound that sounded like a boat heading towards me without the motor and I looked up and I saw this big brown thing," Haraguchi said.

"My brain thought it was a turtle but then I got slammed by it and realized that it was a tiger shark."

Haraguchi also said he's lucky to be alive and is concerned about the several shark sightings in the area, including a 20-foot shark the day after his incident.

"I realize that life is short, time is short on Earth, so make the most of it."