F1 Star Yuki Tsunoda Helps With Flood Cleanup ... In Northern Italy

Formula One's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was canceled, but Yuki Tsunoda still deserves Driver of the Day honors ... 'cause the AlphaTauri driver decided to step up and help the locals in Italy clean up after this week's severe flooding.

Shots of the Japanese driver's good deed were captured on Thursday ... showing him shoveling mud out of the streets of Faenza, which is home to AlphaTauri headquarters.

Yuki and his team have been doing everything they can to help the area as it deals with the floods -- earlier this week, he called on his followers to donate to relief funds.

"After a horrible night the town is heavily impacted: dust, mud, and the smell of gasoline everywhere," Tsunoda said Wednesday morning. "Currently people are struggling to find food and especially places to stay, after many have been evacuated from their own homes."

"Please, anything you can do to help is appreciated."

Of course, F1 decided Wednesday to scrap the weekend's festivities ... saying it would not be possible to go ahead with the race while ensuring everyone's safety.