Formula One's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Canceled Due To Severe Flooding

Formula One fans will not see their favorite drivers back on the track this week -- the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Italy has been scrapped due to severe weather and flooding in the area.

F1 announced the decision on Wednesday ... saying after speaking with the FIA, local officials and the race host, it was best to cancel all events slated for this weekend.

"The Formula 1 community wants to send its thoughts to the people and communities affected by the recent events in the Emilia-Romagna region," F1 said minutes ago. "We also want to pay tribute to the work of the emergency services who are doing everything they can to help those in need."

The Emilia-Romagna region has been hit hard with heavy rainfall and flooding this week ... resulting in at least eight deaths and thousands of residents being forced to evacuate.

F1 said it would be impossible to keep fans, the drivers and teams and officials safe while going through with the event ... adding, "It would not be right to put further pressure on the local authorities and emergency services at this difficult time."

Defending champion Max Verstappen addressed the decision to cancel ... saying he supports the move and is sending his thoughts to those affected by the flooding.

"We wish you all strength to ensure your safety throughout this period," the Red Bull superstar said.