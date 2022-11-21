F1's Valtteri Bottas Takes Naked Dip In Pool After Final Race Of Season

Play video content Instagram / @tiffanycromwell

Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas ditched his race suit -- and everything else -- after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ... by jumping in the pool in the buff!!

The 33-year-old star's partner, pro cyclist Tiffany Cromwell, posted the scene on Monday ... showing VB enjoying his first full day off after the 2022 F1 season.

Of course, Valtteri is no stranger to getting buck nekkid -- his friends always seem to grab a shot of his booty and post it on social media for all his fans to enjoy.

Remember, Bottas' buddy snapped a photo of his donk back in May ... when the guys were enjoying Aspen, Colorado.

Bottas finished his first season with Alfa Romeo in 10th place ... his worst finish since his rookie year in 2013.

But the guy seemed happier than ever on Monday ... and still made sure to get in some exercise by going on a bike ride with Cromwell.