F1 Drivers Freak Out Over Vegas Grand Prix, 'We Can Meet At The Casino'

Play video content F1

Formula 1 is returning to Sin City ... and the biggest names in the sport can't wait to gamble and party!!

F1 made the massive announcement Wednesday night ... confirming the rumors everyone was hoping to be true -- the Las Vegas Grand Prix will go down in November 2023.

The race will be nothing short of epic -- the 3.8-mile track layout will include the iconic Vegas strip ... with top speeds expected to hit 212 miles per hour!!

Naturally, the drivers are absolutely stoked about the big news ... and F1 released a compilation of everyone's priceless reactions.

"Are we gonna race there?! Noooo," a shocked Esteban Ocon said ... adding, "Hopefully, we can all meet at the casino."

Sebastian Vettel echoed the idea ... saying, "I'm sure that some drivers will spend some money in the casinos and hopefully try and gain it back on Sunday."

Superstar Lewis Hamilton was clearly stoked -- and equally worried -- saying, "It's gonna be a pretty hardcore event."

"Knowing that it's a real party city, it's difficult for a racing driver to ... I don't know how we're going to focus that weekend. There's going to be so much going on."

Valtteri Bottas had a hilarious reaction ... saying, "I've been once to Vegas. When I left, I said, 'Never again,' ... but, I'm coming back. Might need to try and behave better than I did last time."

Reigning champ Max Verstappen joked that there's going to be so much partying, some guys might not make it to the race ... even requesting there be a week break after the race to help everyone recover (or party more).

The Vegas GP will be the third American race added to the schedule ... joining Austin and Miami.

The addition is a result of the booming popularity of the sport ... which has seen an influx of fans in recent years.