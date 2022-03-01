F1's Daniil Kvyat Calls Banning Russian Athletes An 'Unfair Solution'

Former Formula 1 driver Daniil Kvyat is speaking out against banning Russian athletes amid the attack on Ukraine ... calling it an "unfair solution."

As we previously reported, FIFA, the International Olympic Committee and other top sports organizations have expressed desire to prevent Russian athletes from participating in the international competition following last week's invasion ... as well as the Automobile Federation of Ukraine, which has called on the FIA to ban Russian drivers from racing in F1.

27-year-old Kvyat -- the most successful F1 driver from Russia -- sounded off on the idea in a lengthy statement on Tuesday ... saying it's going against everything sports represents.

"I really hope for a peaceful solution to this situation in Ukraine, and that we can all live in peace," he said on Twitter. "Hopefully all parties can find a solution by sitting together and through a respectful dialogue."

"It horrifies me to see two brotherhood nations in a conflict. I don't want military actions and wars to influence the future of humanity, I want my daughter and all children to enjoy this beautiful world."

He added ... "I also would like to highlight and address all sports federations across the world including IOC that sport should remain outside politics and disallowing Russian athletes and teams from participating in world competitions is an unfair solution and goes against what sport teaches us in its principle -- the unity and peace."

"Who else if not us sports people will help to glue nations together in the upcoming times."

Several massive Russian athletes have spoken out against the attack ... including Alexander Ovechkin, Andrey Rublev and more.