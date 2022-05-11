F1's Valtteri Bottas Gets Completely Naked During Colorado Trip

F1 driver Valtteri Bottas was one with nature during his trip to Aspen, Colorado ... getting buck nekkid and laying out in a creek!!

The Alpha Romeo star took a trip to the Centennial State after finishing 7th at the Miami Grand Prix over the weekend ... and didn't shy away from showing off his posterior on Instagram.

Now, it's not a new sight for fans of Netflix's "Drive to Survive" -- the Finnish driver takes it ALL off while sitting in the sauna during the show ... so really, this is just another day for Bottas' backers.

F1 drivers have a bit of downtime before taking the track in Barcelona ... so it's nice to see VB checking out the States a bit.