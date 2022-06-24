NFL's Kenny Stills Gets Buck Naked at Pool In Ibiza

Folks in Ibiza got an eyeful this week ... courtesy of NFL star Kenny Stills droppin' trou and going balls-out at the pool!!

The 30-year-old wide receiver shared the view with all his Instagram followers on Friday ... posting a shot of him lying down on a yellow float in a swimming pool with two women chilling nearby.

Of course, goin' nekkid is a lot more common in Europe than in the States ... so ya can't blame Stills for showin' off all his ass-ets with a hilarious smirk on his face.

Stills leaned into the hilarious moment ... dropping a 🍑 emoji in the caption instead of using words.

It's obvious Stills is enjoying the first week of summer -- besides skinny dipping, he also made an appearance at Louboutin's event in Paris and stopped by Duomo di Milano Cathedral in Italy.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The 9-year NFL vet is currently a free agent after his second stint with the Saints last season ... and has shown some interest in playing for the Tennessee Titans.