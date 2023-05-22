AI-Generated Image of Fake Explosion Outside Pentagon Causes Panic

An AI-generated image of a fake explosion outside the Pentagon stoked panic and sent stocks tumbling as the hoax spread on social media.

The fake image behind Monday's chaos shows smoke billowing from the grounds outside the Pentagon ... with the image spreading like wildfire online after being shared by tons of accounts, including a Russian state media outlet.

The AI-generated work was often posted with false accounts of an explosion happening at the Pentagon ... causing a panic and a stock selloff that saw the S&P 500 drop by 30 points.

@PFPAOfficial and the ACFD are aware of a social media report circulating online about an explosion near the Pentagon. There is NO explosion or incident taking place at or near the Pentagon reservation, and there is no immediate danger or hazards to the public. pic.twitter.com/uznY0s7deL — Arlington Fire & EMS (@ArlingtonVaFD) May 22, 2023 @ArlingtonVaFD

The Arlington County Fire Department put out the fire by debunking the image as a hoax.

While some were fooled by the fake Pentagon photo, some weren't so easily duped ... with eagle-eyed accounts pointing out obvious flaws with the AI-generated image, mainly focusing on warped sections of the Pentagon fence.

Calls for more guard rails on AI are now getting stronger ... as debate about the future of AI rages on Capitol Hill.

