Learn to Invest in Stocks with Tykr

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Investing in the stock market might be confusing and risky without Tykr. As a TMZ reader, score more than half off lifetime access, plus an exclusive $20 off coupon.

Tykr is a stock screener designed to help you find and invest in profitable stocks without having to do the research yourself. Each stock is given a summary and score so you can quickly discover which stocks are potential buys or sells and which are safe or risky. Get in-depth stats on over 9,000 US stocks.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/l8BteZaxI0w

A user-friendly interface allows you to learn about the market as you invest. Access detailed yet simple statements and charts. Take advantage of an online community and free educational webinars to connect with and learn from other investors.

Create watchlists to keep track of stocks you’re interested in. You can also set up alerts for Tykr to notify you if a stock is changing status or price, so you can strike when the iron is hot. Once you’ve made your first few investments, manage their performance with a portfolio tracker.