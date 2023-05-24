Seahawks Give Away Russell Wilson's Old No. 3 To Artie Burns

The Seattle Seahawks are moving on from the Russell Wilson era -- the team just gave away the Super Bowl-winning quarterback's number to newly-signed cornerback Artie Burns.

The 'Hawks updated their 90-man roster this week ... and it shows there will be a new player sporting No. 3 for the first time since the 9-time Pro Bowler was traded to the Denver Broncos in March 2022.

There's a chance it might just be a placeholder for Burns if he ends up making the final 53-man roster ... as there are literally only two other numbers (43 and 48) available that aren't already taken or retired by the franchise, and defensive backs can only wear numbers 0-49.

As the Seahawks make offseason adjustments, it's entirely possible Burns -- who returned to Seattle earlier this week -- snags a different set of digits if/when they become available.

Burns -- who wore No. 21 in three games for Seattle last season -- wasn't able to get his old jersey back after rejoining the team ... as it was already given to rookie Devon Witherspoon.

Wilson is obviously one of the greatest players in franchise history ... and it would be a no-brainer to retire his number when he hangs up his spikes, despite the messy breakup that led to his trade out of Seattle.