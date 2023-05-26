Target Pride Brand Says Collection Pulled After Threats From 'Domestic Terrorists'

One of the brands who created some of Target's Pride collection says their items have been yanked from brick-and-mortar stores ... and they're blaming "threats from domestic terrorists."

The brand, Ash+Chess, says the majority of their products have been removed from Target stores following backlash.

The New York-based brand, which says it is "queer + trans owned," says it's saddened by what's going down at some Target stores ... where folks are destroying Pride displays.

Ash+Chess says ... "Emotionally, we do not currently have the bandwidth to comment further on this. We appreciate your support and love. Queer and trans people exist in the past, present, and future, and we are stronger together. We love you all."

While Target apparently yanked the brand's products from storefronts, the collection is still available online as of this post.

Some of the Pride items from Ash+Chess include beanies, cards, shirts, shorts, sweatshirts, hoodies, posters and calendars ... and they mostly celebrate being queer and trans.

As you know, there's a boycott targeting the nationwide chain over its decision to feature LGBTQ apparel and other items, a boycott that's cost Target $9 billion and counting.

