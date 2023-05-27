Jane Fonda Throws Palme d'Or Scroll at Winning Director During Cannes

Jane Fonda isn't chasing award show glory anymore, and she certainly wasn't about to chase the winner of one France's after a director took top honors ... see for yourself.

The actress was on hand Saturday at Cannes, where the the Palme d'Or was awarded to French filmmaker Justine Triet for her flick, 'Anatomy of a Fall' -- with JF announcing her as the winner and there to give her the actual prize ... a scroll/certificate with her name on it.

Ok donc la vraie Queen c’est Jane Fonda pic.twitter.com/cFZwv0Akmq — andrzej 🇵🇱🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@andzejkra) May 27, 2023 @andzejkra

Watch ... after Triet accepted the award and gave a heartfelt speech, she started heading back to the nearby bleachers onstage where the rest of her team was, as she was prepared to give a round of hugs. Only problem -- she forgot the actual award at the podium!

Jane was right on it, grabbing the certificate and briefly running after Triet to flag her down so she could take her paper hardware with her, but it doesn't look Triet heard her at all.

Merci à Jane Fonda qui lance dans le dos de Justine Triet, son prix oublié sur le pupitre après son discours politisée.



pic.twitter.com/3Pf79L4lEw — Seb ! 🇪🇺 🇫🇷 🇧🇪 🇳🇱 🇺🇦 (@seb_a_volonte) May 27, 2023 @seb_a_volonte

After quickly realizing it was a lost cause and that Triet wasn't coming back for it anytime soon, Jane stopped in her tracks just chucked the thing at her ... and it made contact. 😅

Everyone in the audience saw it, and the moment was actually captured as part of the broadcast. Funny enough, a gent standing right there picked it up and also tried to giving it to Triet -- but even he was unsuccessful in getting it back to her. She was in the zone!

Le plus beau discours du #FestivaldeCannes. Celui que l’on retiendra, celui de Jane Fonda, l’intelligence au service de l’exception cultuelle française et du 7e Art. Merci pour la grandeur du message. pic.twitter.com/DgnXKYOTWu — Laurent Dogrel (@laurentdogrel) May 27, 2023 @laurentdogrel

No harm, no foul -- the certificate is as light as a feather and it doesn't appear she even felt it hit her back when Jane threw it at her. All in all, it was hilarious ... and oh so very Jane.