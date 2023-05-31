Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Wants Aaron Rodgers Meetup After 'Jersey Shore' Shoutout

Play video content TMZSports.com

If Aaron Rodgers wants to trade footballs for fist pumps this summer, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is all for it -- telling TMZ Sports he absolutely wants to link up with the NFL star after the quarterback's "Jersey Shore" shoutout last week.

"I think it is a must," Mike said of a meetup with the new Jets signal-caller.

If you missed it, Rodgers revealed he has a big-time love for The Situation, Pauly D, Snooki and the rest of the JC cast last week ... when he explained to reporters after a workout that the show was one of his all-time favorites.

When Sorrentino got word of the high praise from Rodgers -- he said he and his 'Shore' mates went crazy over it.

"Everyone just had a big smile on their face," Mike said. "The group chat was lit."

Sorrentino told us he's a huge fan of Rodgers after watching him play on NFL Sundays over the years -- and now that he knows the feeling's mutual, he'd love to catch up in Jersey ASAP.