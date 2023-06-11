Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

6/11/2023 12:01 AM PT
Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who! Part 9
Swirled into this backward-hat image is a famous rapper who is set to headline at this year's Governors Ball Music Festival, and even after all the success he's acclaimed over the years, he's quite the "humble" guy!

The performer in this pic has caught the eye of Anna Wintour, as he was seen rockin' this leather jacket look to the 2023 Met Gala. He's clearly a talent to reckon with and has worked with some of the music industry's hottest stars including Taylor Swift.

If you're still not sure who's behind this mashed-up photo ... don't worry, there's no "Bad Blood" here!

