'Orange Is the New Black' Alum Uzo Aduba Reveals She's Having First Child

Uzo Aduba hit the Tony Awards Sunday for Broadway's biggest night ... but she had an even bigger surprise, revealing she's having her first child!

The Emmy-winning "Orange Is the New Black" actress arrived at the United Palace Theater in NYC and marked the occasion by unbuttoning her bright orange suit jacket to show the world her baby bump. Aduba also confirmed to People magazine she and her husband were about to become proud parents.

Although it's unclear how far along she is, Aduba might want to stock up on toys and onesies if she hasn't already ... looks like the little one could pop out at any moment.

Of course, Aduba was all smiles as she posed for photos with her film director husband, Robert Sweeting, who could hardly contain his own excitement about the new addition to their family.

Aduba married Sweeting in New York in 2020, but she didn't make it public until the following year in a heartfelt Instagram post quoting the movie, "When Harry Met Sally."

The message, in part, read, "When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible."