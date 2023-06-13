Trans Influencer Rose Montoya Banned From White House After Going Topless

Trans influencer Rose Montoya won't have another chance to take her boobs out at the White House, she's been banned after flashing her breasts at President Biden's Pride event.

Rose got the boot Tuesday after footage of her going topless at Saturday's Pride party at the White House went viral ... funny enough, she's the one who posted the video.

In a statement to TMZ, a rep for the White House ripped Rose for the stunt, saying ... "This behavior is inappropriate and disrespectful for any event."

Rose was an invited guest for Saturday's Pride celebration at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue ... where she shook hands with Biden and later pulled down her white dress to expose her boobs on the South lawn, with the Truman Balcony and a Pride flag in the background.

In the video, Rose is cupping her boobs ... and she's flanked by a couple of shirtless men.

The footage didn't go over well with the White House, with the rep adding ... "It is not reflective of the event we hosted to celebrate LGBTQI+ families or the other hundreds of guests who were in attendance. Individuals in the video will not be invited to future events."

Rose reacted to some social media backlash Monday night, denying her actions were inappropriate and saying folks who have a problem with her going topless are just affirming she's a woman.