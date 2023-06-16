Trans Influencer Rose Montoya Apologizes For Going Topless At White House Pride
TRANS INFLUENCER ROSE MONTOYA Sorry I Went Topless At White House Pride Event
6/16/2023 9:56 AM PT
Trans influencer Rose Montoya is apologizing for taking her top off at a Pride event at the White House ... admitting her actions were unbecoming of an invited guest.
Rose broke her silence Friday, saying she regretted flashing her boobs on the lawn at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue ... and uploading a video of the act to social media.
The apology comes on the heels the White House banning Rose from future events for her stunt. She previously defended her conduct, but that was before the ban.
As we reported ... Rose was among the hundreds of guests invited by President Biden to a Pride event at the White House, causing outrage when she pulled down her dress to expose her boobs on the South lawn, with the Truman Balcony and a Pride flag in the background.
In announcing her ban, the White House ripped Rose's actions as "inappropriate and disrespectful for any event."
Rose seems to agree with that assessment, and she's promising to do better moving forward.