USMNT Vs. Mexico Game Stopped Early Over Crowd's Anti-Gay Chants

A huge matchup between the U.S. men's national soccer team and Mexico on Thursday night was stopped early ... after fans in the crowd continuously chanted anti-gay slurs at players.

The shouts could be heard throughout the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal contest at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas ... and when the game entered the 89th minute, referee Ivan Barton paused the action to try to get it all under control.

Minutes after play resumed, however, the chants continued ... leading Barton to call it all off.

Following the game, CONCACAF officials condemned the fans' actions ... while American goalkeeper Matt Turner told reporters it all "goes against everything that we stand for on our side."

"We've been very vocal and open about the strength of our team being our diversity, the strength of our nation being its diversity," Turner added. "So, to use something so divisive during a game, a spirited game -- and maybe the play sort of set the flares off in the stands, but it has no place in the game."

As for the action on the pitch, it, too, was marred. Four red cards were doled out -- as the two squads repeatedly got into wild skirmishes.

César Montes kicks out at Folarin Balogun and gets a red card. Things escalate and Weston McKennie is sent off too. 😲



In fact, during one of the melees, USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie had his jersey nearly ripped off his torso.

"It was a mess," U.S. captain Christian Pulisic said following the contest. "But I was disappointed in the end. I really wish some of our guys kept their heads a little bit better. It just turned into something that wasn't this beautiful game that we love."