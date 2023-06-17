PETA Asks Authorities to Ban Jonathan Wright From Owning Monkeys After 2nd Death

Celebrity stylist Jonathan Wright recently took to IG to mourn the death of his pet monkey Deor ... an animal PETA says he had no business owning in the first place.

As a result, PETA has sent a letter to Dallas authorities requesting an investigation into Deor's death. The org also wants Wright banned from buying another exotic animal.

PETA thinks Wright might have violated a city ordinance that prevents the ownership of prohibited animals, like the 2 macaque monkeys Wright owned ... in addition to a Texas Penal Code designed to enforce the proper care of domesticated animals in one's custody.

Deor is the second monkey since 2021 to pass away in Wright's care -- the other was named Freeenn.

It's unclear why either animal died, but PETA Foundation primatologist Debbie Metzler tells TMZ that monkeys that are snatched at too young an age from their mothers are at high risk for zoonotic diseases.

Metzler says Herpes B, which is deadly to humans, is commonplace in macaque monkeys. Medical risks aside, she says humans are generally ill equipped to give monkeys the highly social environment they need to thrive.