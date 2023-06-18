Hollywood Bowl Jazz Fest Fan Crashes Through Canopy, Inches Away from Singer

Play video content TMZ.com

Jazz music is all about improvisation, and one eager Jazz Festival fan proved it when her big moment at the famed Hollywood Bowl came crashing down in spectacular fashion!!!

So, the Bowl's annual Jazz Festival is going down this weekend, and on Saturday evening St. Paul and the Broken Bones had the crowd all fired up ... especially one fan who saw her chance to get close to lead singer Paul Janeway.

As Paul was walking through the crowd, she jumped onto the ledge where he was standing ... not realizing it was very narrow, and immediately plummeted through a canopy!

The crowd gasped, and it sure looked like she would be injured -- remember the band's name, too -- but as quickly as she went down, the woman bounced right back up, aided by Paul and security.

Wild moment, and hard to tell what's more impressive -- her rebound move after the fall, or the fact Paul and the band never missed a beat!

Security escorted the fan away, but, miraculously, there was no call for an ambulance.