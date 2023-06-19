Wilt Chamberlain Rookie Uniform From '59 Season Sells For $1.79 Million!!

Another record for Wilt Chamberlain ... the "Big Dipper's" uniform from his '59-'60 rookie season, worn in virtually every home game, sold at auction for an astounding $1.79 MILLION!!

The #13 "PHILA" jersey and shorts combo were on the block at SCP Auctions ... where after 16 massive bids, the threads sold Saturday night for 7 figures.

With a nearly $1.8 million sale price (the minimum bid was $200k), SCP says the jersey easily set the record for vintage hoops memorabilia.

As we previously reported, the 4x NBA MVP rocked the uni for virtually all, if not all, regular season and playoff home games, including a series with Bill Russell's Boston Celtics in the Eastern Division Finals (Philly lost in 6 games).

The uniform was photo matched by three of the leading authenticators in the sports memorabilia business, all confirming Wilt wore the shorts and jersey numerous times starting in '59.

7'1" Wilt's rookie season is probably the most impressive in the history of American sports. He averaged almost 38 points and 27 rebounds per game, on the way to setting eight rookie records.

Aside from (obviously) winning Rookie of the Year, Chamberlain was also named league MVP.

Chamberlain went on to play for 14 seasons in the NBA, averaging over 30 points and nearly 23 rebounds a game. Wilt was a 13x All-Star, 11 rebounding champ, and 7x scoring champ. He famously scored 100 points in a game in 1962, a record. Many basketball fans believe Wilt was the most unstoppable force in basketball history.

The identity of the buyer is not known at this time.