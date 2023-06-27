Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Daniel Day-Lewis Spotted Walking With Crutches In New York City

DANIEL DAY-LEWIS Spotted With Crutches In NYC

6/27/2023 10:00 AM PT
Daniel Day-Lewis appears to be a little banged up in retirement ... using crutches to get around town.

The highly acclaimed and mostly-reclusive actor ventured out Monday in New York City, with a little help from the medical devices.

Thankfully, Daniel doesn't appear to be in a lot of pain, smiling as he made his way around town ... so it's unclear just how serious the injury actually might have been. It's the third time we've seen Daniel in public in the last 6 weeks ... which is a big departure from his usual MO.

DDL's been notoriously reclusive since retiring from Hollywood back in 2017 ... so it seems he's no longer living low.

Daniel's also showing off his arm tattoos here ... when we saw him twice last month, he was wearing a jacket and a tracksuit. He's growing out his locks too and looks like he has a nice flow.

If he wasn't retired, it would be fair to wonder if the crutches were another case of his famous method acting technique ... but hey, his fans can dream right?!?

