4-Star Recruit Ryan Pellum Uses Newborn Son To Announce USC Commitment

This is the most adorable commitment ever ... 4-star wide receiver Ryan Pellum broke the news he'll play for USC with the help of his adorable newborn son, who was wearing Trojans gear!

Pellum sat in front of reporters and fans on Monday at Millikan H.S. in Long Beach California to announce his decision ... which came down to the Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans.

Instead of going along with the hat-throwing trend, Pellum went in a different direction, and it was pretty sweet.

"It's been a long journey," Pellum said with his baby boy in his arms. "I'm glad it's coming to an end."

That's when Pellum -- the 14th ranked WR in Cali according to 247 Sports -- turned his son towards the media and cameras, revealing the baby in a Trojan's onesie.

The crowd seemed to dig the pick ... as they began cheering once they saw the cardinal and gold gear. Pellum became USC's 13th verbal commitment of the 2024 class, enough to give USC the 11th-ranked class nationally.

Pellum has an ESPN scout grade of 84 and is 85th in ESPN's top 300 of the 2024 class.

He received offers from basically every top FBS in the country, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Colorado, LSU, Michigan, and Notre Dame.

FYI, this isn't the first time a recruit used a baby to announce their decision ...3-time Pro Bowler Jamal Adams made the same move in 2014 when he had his niece in an LSU 'fit.