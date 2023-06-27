'Titanic' Actor Lew Palter Dead at 94

Actor Lew Palter, who played business magnate Isidor Straus in "Titanic," has died.

His daughter, Catherine, told the Hollywood Reporter ... Palter passed away in May after a bout with lung cancer.

Palter was best known for his role as Isidor Straus -- the co-owner of Macy's -- who perished with his wife, Ida, aboard the Titanic in the 1997 James Cameron movie.

In his most famous scene, Palter cuddles with Ida -- portrayed by Elsa Raven -- on the bed inside their cabin as the massive ship sinks into the North Atlantic Ocean after hitting an iceberg.

Interestingly enough, the real-life Straus was actually the great great grandfather of Stockton Rush's wife, Wendy. Stockton was one of the 5 who died in the Titan submersible.

Before "Titanic," Palter appeared in various hit TV shows, including "Columbo," "Kojak," "Charlie's Angels," "The Brady Bunch," and "Hill Street Blues."

Play video content TMZ.com

Palter was 94.